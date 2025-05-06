WATCH: Former president of Lebanese University – ‘Israel killed half of the victims of the Oct. 7th massacre’ May 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-president-of-lebanese-university-israel-killed-half-of-the-victims-of-the-oct-7th-massacre/ Email Print Former Lebanese University president Adnan Sayed Hussein claimed Israelis are inherently opposed to peace, not Arabs, citing the Talmud and the discredited Protocols of the Elders of Zion as proof. AntisemitismpeaceProtocols of the Elders of Zion