WATCH: Former US border officer reveals astonishing cover-up by Biden admin

Former Chief BP agent Aaron Heitke revealed the Biden administration forced him to cover up illegal border crossings, their failure to combat fentanyl, and the ignoring of potential terrorists in the US.

HOLY SH!T

Former Chief BP Agent Aaron Heitke was ordered by Biden-Harris to cover up the disaster at the border:

1. Data hidden on terror encounters

2. $150k flights to fly illegals to TX

3. 0 resources to track fentanyl pic.twitter.com/kxUtEBpxGR

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 19, 2024