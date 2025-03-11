WATCH: Freed hostage Andrey Koslov reveals details of his incredible rescue from Gaza March 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-freed-hostage-andrey-koslov-reveals-details-of-incredible-hostage-rescue/ Email Print On June 8, 2024, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Yamam conducted a daring daylight raid in Nuseirat, Gaza, rescuing Andrey Kozlov and three other hostages from two multi-story buildings amidst intense gunfire and airstrikes, though it cost the life of Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora. Andrey Kozlovhostage rescueIDF