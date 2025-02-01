WATCH: Freed hostage Doron Steinbrecher, ‘I am no longer Hamas’s captive and I am home’ February 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-freed-hostage-doron-steinbrecher-i-am-no-longer-hamass-captive-and-i-am-home/ Email Print Doron Steinbrecher, in her first video since her release on January 19th, noted the contrast with the Hamas propaganda video she was forced to appear in: “I am no longer blonde, and I won’t wear pink anymore.” Doron Steinbrecherhostage dealreleased hostages