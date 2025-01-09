Search

WATCH: Freed hostage Noa Argamani visits Washington DC to raise awareness about those still held by Hamas

Noa Argamani along with family members of other hostages met with Senator Dave McCormick, Representative Michael McCaul, Representative Addison McDowell, and Congressman August Pfluger in an effort to secure the release of the other hostages.

