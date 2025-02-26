WATCH: Gazans share honest thoughts on relocation plan – ‘I’m looking for resettlement’

President Trump proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to safely rebuild the Strip, enable the IDF to eliminate Hamas and terrorism from the region, and create something viable and prosperous there.

Gazans are being trapped by Hamas.

It’s unconscionable to ignore the desperate pleas of Gazans seeking a better life for their families.

These Gazan civilians support President Trump’s call to voluntarily relocate so they can pursue a better life free of war and destruction. pic.twitter.com/cPXdAKkdtP

— Center for Peace Communications (@PeaceComCenter) February 25, 2025