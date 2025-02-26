Search

WATCH: Gazans share honest thoughts on relocation plan – ‘I’m looking for resettlement’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazans-share-honest-thoughts-on-relocation-plan-im-looking-for-resettlement/
Email Print

President Trump proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to safely rebuild the Strip, enable the IDF to eliminate Hamas and terrorism from the region, and create something viable and prosperous there.

>