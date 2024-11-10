WATCH: Gazans thank Israel for killing Sinwar and rescuing them from Hamas November 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazans-thank-israel-for-killing-sinwar-and-rescuing-them-from-hamas/ Email Print Gazans expressed anger and rage at Hamas for sacrificing their children for a futile and hateful goal and thanked Israel for eliminating its leaders.Even if you don't speak a word of Arabic, you can understand what these Gazans are expressing: deep, visceral rage.But it's not Israel they're enraged about— it's Hamas. pic.twitter.com/9rF5LmYI7y— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 10, 2024 GazaHamasPalestiniansYahya Sinwar