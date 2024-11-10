Search

WATCH: Gazans thank Israel for killing Sinwar and rescuing them from Hamas

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazans-thank-israel-for-killing-sinwar-and-rescuing-them-from-hamas/
Email Print

Gazans expressed anger and rage at Hamas for sacrificing their children for a futile and hateful goal and thanked Israel for eliminating its leaders.

>