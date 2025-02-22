WATCH: Hamas forces Israeli hostage to kiss terrorists on the head before leaving Gaza February 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-forces-israeli-hostage-to-kiss-terrorists-on-the-head-before-leaving-gaza/ Email Print The video shows a Hamas terrorist instructing hostage Omer Shem Tov to kiss his captors’ heads—an apparent final act of humiliation meant to shame the Israelis.Omer Shem Tov was told by Hamas to kiss his captors as part of Hamas’ disgusting display today. Once again a violation of international law that the Red Cross took active part in.Despicable that the world allows this. Note that Hamas intentionally did not parade Arab Israeli… pic.twitter.com/E0yjMw1765— Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) February 22, 2025 Watch as the terrorist signals three times for the Jewish hostage to kiss the very terrorists who inflicted every possible horror on him and his fellow Jews.(Just when I thought they had hit rock bottom…) pic.twitter.com/VTcxykxNZe— GAZAWOOD – the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) February 22, 2025 GazaHamashostages