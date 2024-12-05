WATCH: Hamas releases footage of terror operations against IDF troops December 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-releases-footage-of-terror-operations-against-idf-troops/ Email Print Despite the IDF nearly stamping out all of Hamas’s ability to wage war against Israel, the terror group still possesses the capability to harm unsuspecting soldiers in Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-05-at-00.25.59_334799d6.mp4 GazaHamasIDF