WATCH: Hamas supporters storm police barricades near Met Gala in New York May 7, 2024

Nearly one thousand rioters broke past police security gates and swarmed the streets with many getting arrested.

🚨HUNDREDS of Palestine mobs are SMASHING through police barricades and running towards Met GalaThey are not pro-Palestine! They are anti-America! This is not a protest! This is a WAR!pic.twitter.com/cmRX3RA3wR— AJ Huber (@Huberton) May 7, 2024

Protesters shout in Arabic as they BURN an American-Israeli flag in an act of hatred whilst holding a street protest near the Met Gala in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ZKMtnmFPxB— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 7, 2024