WATCH: Hezbollah evacuates hundreds of wounded terrorists to Iran for treatment September 19, 2024

Two waves of electronic explosions struck Lebanon and Syria, leaving thousands of Hezbollah members with severe facial and limb injuries. Plane full of Hezbollah terrorists depart Lebanon for to Iran to see if the Islamic regime can save their eyesight after the pager blasts. pic.twitter.com/KUVdO60LoI — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 19, 2024