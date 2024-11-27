WATCH: Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters and civilians flood southern Lebanon hours after ceasefire takes effect November 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hundreds-of-hezbollah-supporters-and-civilians-flood-southern-lebanon-hours-after-ceasefire-takes-effect/ Email Print Despite IDF warnings not to return to southern Lebanon until the army completely withdraws, hundreds of Hezbollah supporters along with civilians began to make their way back.People in Lebanon celebrated and thousands of cars filled the roads to return home after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect. pic.twitter.com/uU3TVrBQ51— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 27, 2024Hezbollah supporters are celebrating the ceasefire and abandoning Gaza to its fate lol pic.twitter.com/Grhsf5iCnH — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 27, 2024A few hours after the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Hezbollah flags are already back in southern Lebanese villages. pic.twitter.com/6uWf6nUscq— Ph.Gritti (@Philipp27960841) November 27, 2024 CeasefireHezbollahLebanon