WATCH: Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters and civilians flood southern Lebanon hours after ceasefire takes effect

Despite IDF warnings not to return to southern Lebanon until the army completely withdraws, hundreds of Hezbollah supporters along with civilians began to make their way back.

