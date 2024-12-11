WATCH: Hundreds of IDF recruits sing praises to God upon graduating pre-army course December 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hundreds-of-idf-recruits-sing-praises-to-god-upon-graduating-a-pre-army-course/ Email Print The State of Israel and the IDF are very proud of their Jewish foundation, and singing songs to the Creator upon completing a challenging pre-army course exemplifies that.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-11-at-18.46.30_cd47d384.mp4 HashemIDFJudaism