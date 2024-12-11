Search

WATCH: Hundreds of IDF recruits sing praises to God upon graduating pre-army course

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hundreds-of-idf-recruits-sing-praises-to-god-upon-graduating-a-pre-army-course/
Email Print

The State of Israel and the IDF are very proud of their Jewish foundation, and singing songs to the Creator upon completing a challenging pre-army course exemplifies that.

>