WATCH: ‘I don’t want to liberate Jerusalem, I want to liberate Lebanon’ December 19, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-i-dont-want-to-liberate-jerusalem-i-want-to-liberate-lebanon/ Email Print Paris-based Lebanese film producer Omar Harfouch wants to liberate his own country – from corruption. Paris-Based Lebanese Film Producer Omar Harfouch: I Don’t Want to Liberate Jerusalem, I Want to Liberate Lebanon from Corruption; Maritime Border Deal – Lebanese Recognition of Israel #Lebanon #Israel #Hizbullah pic.twitter.com/mAT1RlLSZo — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 18, 2022 CorruptionEastern JerusalemIsrael LebanonIsraeli-Palestinian conflictLebanonmaritime border