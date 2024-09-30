Search

WATCH: IAF releases footage of midair refueling during Houthi bombing operation

The Israeli Air Force has been active in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and now Yemen all within a few days showcasing the IAF’s ability to combat threats in every arena.

