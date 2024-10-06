Search

WATCH: IAF strikes dozens of targets in Beirut’s Dahieh suburb over the past 24 hours

Massive secondary explosions were seen following extensive airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force on Hezbollah weapon depots in Beirut.





