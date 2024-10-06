WATCH: IAF strikes dozens of targets in Beirut’s Dahieh suburb over the past 24 hours October 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-strikes-dozens-of-targets-in-beiruts-dahieh-suburb-over-the-past-24-hours/ Email Print Massive secondary explosions were seen following extensive airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force on Hezbollah weapon depots in Beirut. Tons of Secondary Explosions at the Site of tonight’s Israeli Airstrikes on the Dahieh Suburb of Southern Beirut, right next to Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport; with a Major Missile and Rocket Warehouse believed to have been Targeted. pic.twitter.com/uErmaxaoCY — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 5, 2024 Israelis Strikes against Hezbollah Sites in the Dahieh Suburb of Southern Beirut are almost Non-Stop tonight. pic.twitter.com/l9RgSy5srT — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 5, 2024 Tonight we hit a number of quite massive missile storage sites in Beirut… but not just any missiles. We hit Hezbollah’s ballistic missiles. And the scale of secondary explosions was almost literally off the Richter Scale. Big big kaboom 💥 Watch this… pic.twitter.com/bJc1J06d4a — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) October 6, 2024 Read Iran vows 'nightmare' attack on Israel Locals in Beirut describe last night's Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital as "the most intense since the start of the war", with dozens of IDF strikes on Hezbollah targets. Notice the shrapnel from exploding Hezbollah munitions flying at civilians. pic.twitter.com/S9mGcVVenr — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) October 6, 2024 BeirutDahiehHezbollah