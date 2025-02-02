Search

WATCH: IDF destroys 23 buildings in Jenin in mass demolition operation

IDF forces, led by the engineering forces of the Menashe Brigade and the Yahalom fighters, destroyed 23 buildings in Jenin in which terrorist infrastructures were located.





