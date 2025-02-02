WATCH: IDF destroys 23 buildings in Jenin in mass demolition operation

IDF forces, led by the engineering forces of the Menashe Brigade and the Yahalom fighters, destroyed 23 buildings in Jenin in which terrorist infrastructures were located.

⚠️BREAKING: The IDF has completely destroyed over 20 buildings in Jenin, Judea and Samaria, that were used by Palestinian terrorists. Israel is fighting terrorism everywhere. pic.twitter.com/JxVKZmZyoV — Vivid. (@VividProwess) February 2, 2025

Jenin is the new Gaza! Israel seems to have learned its lesson from Gaza, and Jenin, which has become a terror base, is now meeting the wrath of the IDF. 20 buildings down! pic.twitter.com/1uHDnBDRM6 — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) February 2, 2025

BREAKING: Israel just WIPED OUT tens of civilian homes in Jenin The Genocide of Palestinians continues.. pic.twitter.com/Er1DLgbrlr — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) February 2, 2025

What’s unfolding in Jenin, Samaria right now is part of something much bigger. pic.twitter.com/r8qbkN7O1M — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 2, 2025

Aftermath in Jenin, after the IDF destroys multiple terror hubs https://t.co/Z7ONNTxVEP pic.twitter.com/ujvbk17gCF — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 2, 2025





