WATCH: IDF drone spots Hezbollah members removing Lebanese flag from street pole

The IDF released a video showing multiple Hezbollah members taking down a Lebanese flag that was hung on the side of the road in an effort to show Lebanese civilians that Hezbollah does not have their best interests at heart.

