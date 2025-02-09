Search

WATCH: IDF fires at Palestinians approaching Gaza border fence

Mere hours after the IDF completed its full withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor, returning Palestinians approached the Gaza border wall, reaching nearly 300 meters from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which was hit hard during the Oct. 7 massacre.

