WATCH: IDF fires at Palestinians approaching Gaza border fence

Mere hours after the IDF completed its full withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor, returning Palestinians approached the Gaza border wall, reaching nearly 300 meters from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which was hit hard during the Oct. 7 massacre.

Palestinians are seen 300 meters from the Israel fence.

This is near Kibutz Nachal Oz where one of the main massacres happened on October 7th.

Does not sit well with many Israelis. pic.twitter.com/HpMINr0umM

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 9, 2025