WATCH: IDF phone call saves Gazan’s life moments before airstrike March 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-phone-call-saves-gazans-life-moments-before-airstrike/ Email Print An IDF officer stayed on the phone with a Gazan resident, urgently instructing him to evacuate a building in western Gaza City moments before an airstrike, counting down to the impact, which hit precisely on time.WILD FOOTAGEAn Israeli officer stayed on the phone with a Gazan, warned to evacuate a building in western Gaza City, right up until the strike—telling him the bomb would hit in 30 seconds. It did. pic.twitter.com/BAmHWH5Qor— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 27, 2025 GazaHamasIDF