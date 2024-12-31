Search

WATCH: IDF releases emotional recordings of two hostage rescues

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-releases-emotional-recordings-of-two-hostage-rescues/
Email Print

One video shows the rescue of Ori Megidish, a female IDF soldier taken from her border base, while the other is a recording made after the rescue of civilian hostages Fernando Marman and Luis Herr.



>