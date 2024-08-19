Search

WATCH: Imam located near Jewish town of Monsey calls for the destruction of ‘the Zionist Jews’

In the Islamic Center of Rockland, the local imam prayed to guide the shooting of Hamas, ‘the people of Allah,’ and called for violence against Zionist Jews.

