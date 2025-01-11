Search

WATCH: Iranian political analyst says Iran shouldn’t fight the West militarily but economically

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-political-analyst-says-iran-shouldnt-fight-the-west-militarily-but-economically/
Email Print

Iranian political analyst Mosaddeq Mosaddeqpour stated that Iran’s investment in terror proxies was a massive mistake and a military battle with Israel and the West would spell certain defeat.



>