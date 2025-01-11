WATCH: Iranian political analyst says Iran shouldn’t fight the West militarily but economically January 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-political-analyst-says-iran-shouldnt-fight-the-west-militarily-but-economically/ Email Print Iranian political analyst Mosaddeq Mosaddeqpour stated that Iran’s investment in terror proxies was a massive mistake and a military battle with Israel and the West would spell certain defeat. IranMosaddeq MosaddeqpourUSWarWestern nations