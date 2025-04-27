WATCH: Iran’s nuclear energy scam is a ticking bomb says Gen. Keane April 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irans-nuclear-energy-scam-is-a-ticking-bomb-says-gen-keane/ Email Print General Jack Keane warns that Iran’s so-called “civilian” nuclear program is nothing more than a cover, designed to quickly shift into full-scale weapons production — a dangerous game that could explode into a global crisis if left unchecked. Gen. Jack KeaneIran nuclear dealTrump administration