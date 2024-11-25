WATCH: Irish politician claims ‘genocide’ in Gaza ‘couldn’t have happened’ without help of US and EU

Irish politician Clare Daly stated that the U.S. and the EU are responsible for the supposed genocide happening in Gaza, remarking, ‘Israel is finished and has nowhere left to go,’ and the younger generation will obtain justice for Palestine.

"The idea that there's only 2 people criminally responsible is definitely not the case. This needs to go all the way to the tops of the US administration and to the European…"