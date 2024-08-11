Search

WATCH: Israeli blood banks prepare for the worst as Hezbollah threatens Israeli medical supplies

With Israel on high-alert for possible retaliation from the pro-Iranian Hezbollah terror organization, Israeli blood banks face the double challenge of meeting wartime needs and preparing for attacks on the medical supply chain.



