WATCH: Israeli drone captures last moments of Sinwar's life October 17, 2024

IDF drone footage shows a wounded Yahya Sinwar moments before his death. At the end of the clip, Sinwar throws a stick at the drone.The IDF published video footage from the infantry drone that spotted the severly injured Yahya Sinwar hiding in an apartment in southern Gaza's Rafah. https://t.co/ay7uX6Mvlx pic.twitter.com/lpCYNEmXfx— Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) October 17, 2024