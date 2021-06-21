WATCH: Israeli high-powered laser system intercepts, destroys 100% of UAVs launched during test

“For the first time ever, we have developed such capabilities in the State of Israel and we are among the first in the world.”

By World Israel News Staff

For the first time ever, the Israel Ministry of Defense, Elbit Systems and the Israel Air Force have successfully completed a series of interception tests employing an airborne, high-power laser system.

During the test, a hig-power laser system was installed on an aircraft and tested in an number of scenarios. It successfully intercepted and destroyed 100% of the UAVs launched during the test.

This is the first phase in a multi -year program to develop an advanced airborne laser system that will add another layer to Israel’s multi-tier defense array, complementing the capabilities of the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow systems.

All of the UAV’s were intercepted and fell into the sea,” explains Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Rotem, head of military research and development in the Ministry of Defense.

“We intend to continue the development of this system, which strengthens our defense capabilities. We aim to develop an airborne high-power laser system which will be capable of intercepting IAVs, rockets, and any other threat to the State of Israel.

According to Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems, “the advantage of a high-power laser system is that it enables us to intercept threats far away from population centers and we increase the range with which we can thwart threats effectively.

Israel is among the first countries in the world to demonstrate such capabilities.







Source: Israel Defense Ministry