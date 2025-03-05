WATCH: Israeli police release footage of operation that killed Hamas leader in Samaria March 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-police-release-footage-of-operation-that-killed-hamas-leader-in-samaria/ Email Print On Monday, Israeli forces killed Isser Saadi, the head of Hamas’s terror network in Jenin, during a gun battle that also left another terrorist dead, while three wanted operatives were apprehended.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-05-at-14.50.30_775b61de.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-05-at-18.57.37_1e4a9f11.mp4 HamasIsrael PoliceJudea and Samaria