WATCH: Israeli police release footage of operation that killed Hamas leader in Samaria

On Monday, Israeli forces killed Isser Saadi, the head of Hamas’s terror network in Jenin, during a gun battle that also left another terrorist dead, while three wanted operatives were apprehended.

