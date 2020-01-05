Search

WATCH: Israeli rabbi on Soleimani – Over the fall of certain enemies, it’s permitted to rejoice

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-rabbi-on-soleimani-over-the-fall-of-certain-enemies-its-permitted-to-rejoice/
Email Print

Over the fall of certain enemies, it’s permitted to rejoice. That’s the message of Rabbi Shlomo Chaim HaKohen Aviner, head of the Ateret Cohanim yeshiva and rabbi of Beit El.