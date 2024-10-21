WATCH: Israeli soldiers distribute water and food to evacuating Gazans October 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-soldiers-distribute-water-and-food-to-evacuating-gazans/ Email Print The IDF is assisting the Palestinian population in evacuating northern Gaza as troops work to eradicate Hamas and locate the remaining hostages.You certainly won’t see the IDF distributing water to Palestinians in northern Gaza on mainstream media. pic.twitter.com/C8kBGe6OSW— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 21, 2024 evacueesGazansIDFrations