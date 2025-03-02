REPORT: Jared Kushner offered Sinwar $10 billion and control of Gaza to forget about Israel, but he refused

Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi claimed that Jared Kushner offered Yahya Sinwar $10 billion and a Hamas-led Palestinian state in Gaza in exchange for relinquishing claims to Judea and Samaria and the rest of “Palestine” but Sinwar rejected the proposal.

