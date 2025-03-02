REPORT: Jared Kushner offered Sinwar $10 billion and control of Gaza to forget about Israel, but he refused March 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jared-kushner-reportedly-offered-sinwar-10-billion-and-control-of-gaza-to-forget-about-israel-but-he-refused/ Email Print Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi claimed that Jared Kushner offered Yahya Sinwar $10 billion and a Hamas-led Palestinian state in Gaza in exchange for relinquishing claims to Judea and Samaria and the rest of “Palestine” but Sinwar rejected the proposal.Hamas Official Mahmoud Mardawi: Jared Kushner Offered Sinwar $10 Billion and a Hamas-Led Palestinian State in Gaza, in Exchange for “Forgetting about” the West Bank and the Rest of Palestine; Sinwar Categorically Rejected the Proposal pic.twitter.com/qhIWTgfXL1— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 2, 2025 GazaJared KushnerYahya Sinwar