WATCH: Jewish American raises awareness for hostages after becoming youngest US wrestling gold medalist

Amit Elor, born to Israeli parent, became the youngest US wrestling gold medalist and showed love to the hostages by holding a yellow ribbon after her dominant win.

Gold medalist Amit Elor holding a yellow ribbon signifying the Israeli hostages held in Gaza. (Twitter Screenshot)

