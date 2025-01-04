WATCH: Kamala Harris flubs Pledge of Allegiance in final act of public humiliation

The embarrassing flub marked a rough start to the new year for Harris who will be unemployed in several weeks.

By Andrew Stiles, The Washington Free Beacon

Vice President Kamala Harris botched the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday while opening the U.S. Senate for members of the incoming 119th Congress.

“I pledge allegiance to the United States—of the United States of America,” Harris said, correcting herself upon hearing the assembled crowd of lawmakers recite the pledge from memory, a skill possessed by the vast majority of American schoolchildren.

The embarrassing flub marked a rough start to the new year for Harris, who will be unemployed in several weeks after failing to persuade American voters in 2024 that she was a competent politician with coherent beliefs.

She is reportedly considering another run for president in 2028, which would be amazing.

Alas, Harris will probably opt for the less risky option by going home to California and running for governor in 2026. She is certainly the leader the people of that state deserve.