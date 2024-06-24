WATCH: Lebanese media mysteriously barred from airport cargo area after weapons storage allegations

In Lebanon, the government invited a small selection of journalists to "debunk" the Israeli claim there are IRGC weapons at Beirut Airport.

But they didn't allow access to the cargo depot. There's your answer to whether the weapons are real.

— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 24, 2024