WATCH: Lebanese media mysteriously barred from airport cargo area after weapons storage allegations June 24, 2024

Israel accused Lebanon of storing IRGC weapons in Lebanon's Rafic Hariri International Airport, to which Lebanon responded by allowing the media to investigate the claims, albeit in one area in the airport. In Lebanon, the government invited a small selection of journalists to "debunk" the Israeli claim there are IRGC weapons at Beirut Airport.But they didn't allow access to the cargo depot. There's your answer to whether the weapons are real. pic.twitter.com/hhXkXSQnal — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 24, 2024