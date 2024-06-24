Search

WATCH: Lebanese media mysteriously barred from airport cargo area after weapons storage allegations

Israel accused Lebanon of storing IRGC weapons in Lebanon’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, to which Lebanon responded by allowing the media to investigate the claims, albeit in one area in the airport.



