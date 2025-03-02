WATCH: Lebanese president says country is ‘tired of war’

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed his vision for Lebanon’s future, stating that the state alone will dictate military plans and control weapons, while also emphasizing the need for diplomatic connections with other countries.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun: We Are Tired of War; We Hope to Resolve Our Problems through Diplomacy; Bearing Arms Is the Prerogative of the State Alone; Only the State Will Make Decisions on War and Peace pic.twitter.com/o5VtnrEqEC — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 2, 2025