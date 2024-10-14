WATCH: Lebanese-Syrian peace activist urges supporting Israel in its fight to defeat Hezbollah

Rawan Osman, a Lebanese-Syrian activists, says that those who truly care about the future of Lebanon should support Israel in its fight to liberate the country, and the entire region, from Hezbollah’s terror and tyranny.

Rawan Osman, a Lebanese-Syrian/German activist, emphasizes that if you truly care about the Lebanese people, it's crucial to support Israel in its fight against the axis of resistance and terrorism. pic.twitter.com/YMJLXJzkll — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) September 28, 2024