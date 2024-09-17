Search

WATCH: Lie, witness, Jews – Will anti-Israel college students believe anything?

Zach Sage Fox, a comedic influencer, heavily involved in supporting Israel since the Oct. 7th attacks, journeyed to a college campus and sought to find out how far Jew-haters are willing to believe lies about the Jewish state.

