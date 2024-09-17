WATCH: Lie, witness, Jews – Will anti-Israel college students believe anything? September 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lie-witness-jews-will-anti-israel-college-students-believe-anything/ Email Print Zach Sage Fox, a comedic influencer, heavily involved in supporting Israel since the Oct. 7th attacks, journeyed to a college campus and sought to find out how far Jew-haters are willing to believe lies about the Jewish state. LIE WITNESS JEWS— I hit the streets tosee just how much people are willing to believe when it comes to the Jews… Would people believe such wild claims like this about any other group?#antisemitism #jewish #jewish #news #israel #palestine #gaza #nyc #parody #viral #college… pic.twitter.com/CYJ3tuPAuO — Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) September 16, 2024 American college campusesanti-IsraelAntisemitismblood libelsZach Sage Fox