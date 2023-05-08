WATCH: Mother of terrorist who murdered the Dee women: ‘The Jews Are Our Enemies, we must devour them with our teeth’

The mother of Hassan Qatanani, the Hamas terrorist who murdered British-Israeli Lucy Dee and her two daughters, praised her son saying he “loved martyrdom.”

“He would say to me, day and night, ‘Mom, I want to be martyred.’ He would kiss my hand and say: ‘Pray to Allah that I will be martyred’… Praise be to Allah for granting him what he wanted… [We] cannot accept what the Jews did to us. We should fight them with our children, with our money, with our families, with our fingernails. We should devour the Jews with our teeth… The Jews are our enemy from beginning to end,” the elder Qatanani said in an interview translated by MEMRI.