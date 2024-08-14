WATCH: MSNBC host calls for an end to Israeli ‘bombardment’ in Gaza, spreads Hamas casualty numbers

Commentator Joy Reid claimed that the IDF struck a school being used as a refuge, targeting women and children during morning prayers without issuing an evacuation notice, while omitting the IDF’s statement that 31 Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the attack.

WATCH MSNBC continues to parrot Hxmas propaganda. Very sad reality. pic.twitter.com/RyAFKlc22E — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 14, 2024