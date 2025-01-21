WATCH: Nahal Brigade releases video compilation of battles in Gaza January 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nahal-brigade-releases-video-compilation-of-battles-in-gaza/ Email Print The Nahal Brigade has fought valiantly during their time in Gaza, killing hundreds of terrorists, destroying miles of tunnels and infrastructure, and confiscating thousands of pieces of military hardware.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-21-at-11.28.23_f3ff00d9.mp4 HamasIDFNahal brigade