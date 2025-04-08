Search

WATCH: New El Al ad highlights hatred felt by Israelis while traveling abroad

A new El Al ad stars Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari, who sings about hiding his identity abroad and finding true belonging only in Israel—where he can live openly and unapologetically Jewish without fear.

