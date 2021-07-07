WATCH: New Israeli president ‘equally comfortable’ with Israelis, diaspora Jews, says Sharansky July 7, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-israeli-president-equally-comfortable-with-israelis-diaspora-jews-says-sharansky/ Email Print Former refusenik Natan Sharansky, who served as head of the Jewish Agency for Israel ahead of Israel’s newly sworn-in president Isaac Herzog, praises Herzog in an i24 News interview, saying he will represent all citizens of Israel and Jews in the diaspora. Diaspora JewryIsaac HerzogJewish AgencyNatan Sharansky