WATCH: 'New York is a swing state,' shouts Vivek at Trump rally in MSG October 28, 2024

In an action packed rally in the heart of New York, dozens of high profile celebrities, speakers, and politicians spoke to a raucous and cheering crowd.

VIVEK: "Welcome to 2024. New York is a swing state." pic.twitter.com/Uqv4ScJ3bj— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 27, 2024