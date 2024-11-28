WATCH: NYPD arrests dozens of Hamas supporters interrupting Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade November 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nypd-arrests-dozens-of-hamas-supporters-interrupting-macys-thanksgiving-parade/ Email Print Various anti-Israel groups planned vast protests in dozens of cities across the US and the world, aimed at disrupting Thanksgiving festivities as much as possible.⚠️Police arrest violent pro-H*mas protesters who are interrupting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.pic.twitter.com/jkddgMUFT0— Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) November 28, 2024Raise your hand if you want all of those clowns to be deported. ️ They’re all anti-American, Hamas’ useful idiots, holding this flag that represents death and terrorism.pic.twitter.com/0Io4xdtL1L — Vivid. (@VividProwess) November 28, 2024Thankless losers are trying to ruin Thanksgiving.Imagine my shock. pic.twitter.com/DF9KFgetUu— ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 28, 2024 anti-IsraelMacy's paradeThanksgiving