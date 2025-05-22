WATCH: Oklahoma imam – ‘The Jews’ tactic is to kill women and children, they are committing a Holocaust’ May 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-oklahoma-imam-the-jews-tactic-is-to-kill-women-and-children-they-are-committing-a-holocaust/ Email Print During a sermon in Oklahoma, Imam Harris Ali accused Jews of being a “backstabbing and cowardly nation” that targets women and children, while also accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.Imam Harris Ali in Oklahoma Friday Sermon: The Jews Have Always Been Cowardly, Backstabbing People; They Are Committing a Holocaust – May Allah Give Them What They Deserve pic.twitter.com/c5coLRRD3M— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 21, 2025 AntisemitismIslamOklahoma