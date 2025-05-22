Search

WATCH: Oklahoma imam – ‘The Jews’ tactic is to kill women and children, they are committing a Holocaust’

During a sermon in Oklahoma, Imam Harris Ali accused Jews of being a “backstabbing and cowardly nation” that targets women and children, while also accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

