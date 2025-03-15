WATCH: Old video of Obama shows him naming Joe Biden as ‘DOGE’ head March 15, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-old-video-of-obama-shows-him-naming-joe-biden-as-doge-head/ Email Print Leftists are outraged over President Trump and Elon Musk’s plan to cut government wasteful spending through DOGE, despite the fact that a similar agency was created during Obama’s presidency and was headed by Joe Biden himself.OMG this is not AI, it's real. It's a must watch.2011. Obama announces a DOGE department and puts Joe Biden in charge of it!"Nobody messes with Joe." pic.twitter.com/obGsYHzmMr— MAZE (@mazemoore) March 14, 2025 Barack ObamaDOGEJoe Biden