WATCH: Orioles fans boo pro-Hamas supporters out of Camden Yards June 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-orioles-fans-boo-pro-hamas-supporters-out-of-camden-yards/ Email Print Supporters of the terror group were waving ‘Free Palestine’ flags when security kicked them out to the delight of the crowd who rained boos as they exited the stadium. Winning hearts and minds. Absolute losers. pic.twitter.com/VChxIzBnOp— Jewish Lumber King 🇺🇲🌳🇮🇱 (@EzraDrissman) June 27, 2024 BaltimoreBaseballOriolespro-Hamas