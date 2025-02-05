WATCH: PA official – ‘The grandchildren of Holocaust victims are perpetrating one in Gaza’ February 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pa-official-the-grandchildren-of-holocaust-victims-are-perpetrating-one-in-gaza/ Email Print Palestinian politician Jibril Rajoub also stated that Hamas should have let the Palestinian Authority take over Gaza instead of engaging in negotiations with Benjamin Netanyahu.Palestinian Politician Jibril Rajoub: The Grandchildren of the Victims of the Holocaust “Lie” Are Perpetrating a Holocaust in Gaza, Using the Same Methods; Hamas Should Let the Palestinian Authority Take Over Gaza and Control Talks with the International Community pic.twitter.com/4ouLRogkkl— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 5, 2025 GazaHolocaustJibril RajoubPA