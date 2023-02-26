Search

WATCH: Palestinian children rejoice over murder of 2 Israelis

Palestinian children in Nablus (Shechem) hand out sweets in celebration of the murder of two Israelis in the nearby village of Huwara on Sunday.

(Video courtesy Abu Ali Express)